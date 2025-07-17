Mika Biereth News: Extends stay with Monaco

Biereth has extended his contract with Monaco, according to his club.

Biereth is not planning to leave Monaco anytime soon after inking a new deal with the club, as the forward signed with them until 2030. This comes after he broke into the first team last season, starting in all 16 of his league appearances while bagging 13 goals and two assists. He doesn't seem likely to give up the starting spot he finished the season with, hopeful to continue to produce at a high level for the club.