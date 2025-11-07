Faye drew his first start of the season, as he was picked over Romano Floriani Mussolini to replace Giuseppe Pezzella (lower leg) on the left wing and had a fairly dynamic display, but turned his ankle while trying to contain Idrissa Toure on the game-winning goal and was helped off the pitch by the medical staff. He'll take the exams early during the break. Cremonese will face Roma on November 23 and will likely have more pieces at their disposal, as Alessio Zerbin (undisclosed) was also on the mend for this one.