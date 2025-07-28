Mike Penders News: Joins Strasbourg on loan

Penders has joined Strasbourg from Chelsea on a season-long loan, his new club announced.

Penders will play in Ligue 1 during the 2025/26 season after joining Racing for the upcoming campaign. The goalkeeper signed with Chelsea from Belgian side Genk earlier in the summer and will now look to earn regular playing time in Alsace, where he is expected to become the starting option between the posts under coach Liam Rosenior.