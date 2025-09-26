Oyarzabal tapped the ball across the line from inside the six-yard box Wednesday to give Real Sociedad a lead they would not relinquish in their 1-0 victory over Mallorca. His three shot attempts (one on goal) matched the team's second-most in the fixture, and the forward also added two tackles (two won) to the team's clean sheet effort. Across his last three appearances (three starts), Oyarzabal has played the full 90 minutes in each appearance while creating 10 chances from eight shots (four on goal) and scoring twice.