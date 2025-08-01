Moore joined Tottenham as a seven-year-old and progressed through the Spurs' ranks to help their Under-17 and Under-18 teams secure the Premier League Cup double in 2022\/23. In May 2024, he earned his competitive first team debut against Manchester City, becoming the youngest ever player to appear for Tottenham in a Premier League fixture. The 17-year-old has made 21 senior appearances in all competitions to date, scoring once. Moore will now join Rangers for one season with the aim of getting consistent playing time at senior level and developing his potential in a competitive environment.