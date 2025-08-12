Cho only participated in a few warmups but has not taken part in collective team training in recent weeks as he is dealing with an apparent injury. That said, the forward is expected to train with the Group Elite on Tuesday with the hope of seeing positive progress and resuming team training with the senior squad by the end of the week, with the aim of being part of the match squad for the season opener against Toulouse on Saturday, according to the coach. Cho was an active player last year for the Aiglons but reports suggest he could be on the move this summer, making his situation unclear moving forward.