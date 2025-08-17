Salah scored in injury time Friday with one of his two on target efforts, capping off a counterattack to seal the match win. The goal marked his 10th on opening days, making him the top scorer on opening-day fixtures in Premier League history. It also elevated his Anfield tally to 105 home league goals, placing him just behind Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry in that specific context. The Egyptian set the tone with this performance that he will continue to be a scoring force in the 2025\/26 season.