Moises Caicedo Injury: Trains Friday
Caicedo (strain) took part in training Friday, per manager Enzo Maresca."He participated in the session this morning and I hope we can have him on Sunday."
Caicedo was back in training Friday after being hampered by some muscular issues. That should give Caicedo a chance to play during Sunday's final against PSG. Either way the injury Caicedo is struggling with isn't thought to be serious and shouldn't impact his Premier League availability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now