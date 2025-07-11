Moises Caicedo Injury: Trains Friday

Caicedo (strain) took part in training Friday, per manager Enzo Maresca."He participated in the session this morning and I hope we can have him on Sunday."

Caicedo was back in training Friday after being hampered by some muscular issues. That should give Caicedo a chance to play during Sunday's final against PSG. Either way the injury Caicedo is struggling with isn't thought to be serious and shouldn't impact his Premier League availability.