Moises Caicedo News: Starts in CWC Final win
Caicedo started and played 90 minutes during the 3-0 win over PSG during the FIFA Club World Cup Final.
Caicedo got over his minor strain injury quickly, having played the entire 90 minutes Sunday. He has a solid tournament for the Blues, starting five matches while recording an assist with 10 tackles. The midfielder is not expected to be a concern injury wise for the start of preseason for the Blues.
