Morgan Bokele News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Bokele has signed a contract extension with FC Metz until 2028, the club announced.

Bokele has extended his contract with FC Metz through June 2028. The 21-year-old forward signed his first professional deal in February 2024 before going on loan to SAS Epinal, where he gained valuable experience. After scoring three goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances this season, Bokele returns determined to keep progressing with Metz in Ligue 1.