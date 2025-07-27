Morgan Gibbs-White News: Inks extension with Forest

Gibbs-White has signed a new three-year contract with Notthingham Forest, the club announced.

Gibbs-White has become a pivotal member of Forest since his arrival at the club in 2022, which earned him four senior England call-ups and made him the first Forest player to represent the Three Lions in a senior international at The City Ground. Gibbs-White contributed 15 goal involvements in 34 appearances last season and will aim to beat that record in 2025/26.