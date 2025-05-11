Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Logs goal and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Gibbs-White scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Leicester City.

Gibbs-White cemented himself as Nottingham's best player Sunday, considering he is the only one to have directly contributed to both goals Forest scored. The player had slowed down significantly since March, but both he and his team are hoping Sunday was a sign of him being back in form. Gibbs-White has 14 G/A in 32 games this season, with him having more games with a goal or an assist than without before his recent cold streak.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now