Morgan Gibbs-White News: Logs goal and assist

Gibbs-White scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Leicester City.

Gibbs-White cemented himself as Nottingham's best player Sunday, considering he is the only one to have directly contributed to both goals Forest scored. The player had slowed down significantly since March, but both he and his team are hoping Sunday was a sign of him being back in form. Gibbs-White has 14 G/A in 32 games this season, with him having more games with a goal or an assist than without before his recent cold streak.