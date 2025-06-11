Morgan Guilavogui News: Heading back to Lens

Guilavogui is heading back to Lens after his loan spell at St. Pauli in the 2024-25 season. The German club activated the purchase option, but Lens used its veto right to retain the player in the squad, his parent club announced. "Morgan is coming off a particularly convincing season in the Bundesliga, during which he racked up matches and was decisive on 11 occasions. After closely following his progress across the Rhine, it was only natural that we seized the contractual opportunity offered to us by counter-executing the purchase option activated by FC Sankt Pauli. Morgan's return represents a great opportunity since he knows the club perfectly. His versatility, his exemplary mentality and his experience acquired in a championship as demanding as the Bundesliga will be additional assets for the coach. We have full confidence in his ability to establish himself in the squad and we are very happy to have him back in the blood and gold colors," new sporting director Jean-Louis Leca said.

Guilavogui had a successful season in the Bundesliga, playing 25 games, scoring six goals and providing two assists. The forward could have returned to St. Pauli after the German club activated his purchase option, but Lens chose to use its veto right to retain him. He will now continue his development next season with the Sang et Or under new coach Pierre Sage.