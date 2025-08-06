Rogers made it just five minutes after coming off the bench before asking to be brought off. Any sort of injury would be a major concern this close to the start of the season, though he didn't need to be helped off the pitch. Rogers was a breakout start last season, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists in 37 starts, playing on either wing and occasionally centrally. Donyell Malen could get more chances if the injury to Rogers proves to be a significant one. Aston Villa open the Premier League against Newcastle United on Aug. 16.