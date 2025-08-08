Sanson was forced off before the 30th minute on Wednesday against Benfica after severely injuring his hamstring during a run. The Frenchman has dealt with several long-term injuries in recent seasons and was hoping to be cleared for this new season to give his best for Nice. Unfortunately, he will have to wait since this new injury will likely keep him off the pitch for several weeks. Tom Louchet, who replaced him on Wednesday, could see increased playing time in midfield, as could Sofiane Diop in a more advanced position depending on the system.