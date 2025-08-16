Al Tamari attempted six shots, putting three on target but could not find the back of the net during the game. That said, his shift was special as he showed dedication and motivation on the defensive side and could have found a goal contribution while Rennes was down one man for an hour. Al Tamari received a big acclamation from the crowd when coming off the pitch, a symbol convincing everyone he should start in the team of coach Habib Beye. He will likely see a greater role in the frontline moving forward with the imminent exit of Arnaud Kalimuendo.