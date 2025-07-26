Moussa Diarra News: Starts during preseason

Diarra (nose) started and played 60 minutes in a friendly against Castellon.

Diarra missed the season finale to end the 2024/25 season but is now fit to enter the 2025/26 season, playing 60 minutes in a preseason friendly. He started in 20 of his 26 appearances last season and held a starting spot until a few injuries hindered the campaign, unlikely to lose his starting role to start the season.