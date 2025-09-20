Mudryk set speed records in the Premier League when he was clocked at 36.67 km\/h in his first game with Chelsea and is reportedly considering a career change to become a sprinter and represent Ukraine at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This switch comes into consideration because the forward was suspended under the FA's Anti-Doping Regulations in April 2025, forcing him to the sidelines since then. That said, the Ukrainian remains under contract with Chelsea for the time being, making his potential reconversion unusual.