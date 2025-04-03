Nathan Broadhead News: Scores in win

Broadhead scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Broadhead netted Ipswich's opening goal Wednesday with his only attempt on target. Apart from that he had a quiet game and was subbed after 72 minutes. The Welsh international is usually deployed from the bench, this was just his fifth start from 14 appearances and it was his first goal.