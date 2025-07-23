Nathan Byrne Injury: Trains with full group

Byrne (neck) was viewed training with his team, according to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Byrne looks to be nearing full health again after the defender took the field for full training Wednesday, appearing to be ready for a return soon. This will leave him questionable for Saturday's match against Toronto, likely needing to pass testing to be an option. He started in all eight games to open the season at right-back and will look to reclaim that spot once fully fit.