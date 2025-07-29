Ngoumou ended his last campaign in April after a torn Achilles tendon required surgery. Unfortunately for the midfielder, he is still not with the team, likely eyeing a longer absence due to the seriousness of his injury. This is a tough development for the midfielder, who will likely miss out until at least October or November. He did see decent time on the right flank when fit, so the club will be without their typical backup there, likely forcing Frank Honorat to start most games until Ngoumou is healthy.