Nathan Ngoy News: Signs with Lille
Ngoy completed a permanent move to Lille from Standard Liege, the club announced.
Ngoy completed his permanent move to Lille, joining as a new center-back option for the French side. He was a consistent contributor with Standard Liege but now moves up to one of the top five leagues in Europe. He might not start with an immediate role, but Ngoy could compete for starting minutes in his first season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now