Nathan Ngoy headshot

Nathan Ngoy News: Signs with Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Ngoy completed a permanent move to Lille from Standard Liege, the club announced.

Ngoy completed his permanent move to Lille, joining as a new center-back option for the French side. He was a consistent contributor with Standard Liege but now moves up to one of the top five leagues in Europe. He might not start with an immediate role, but Ngoy could compete for starting minutes in his first season.

Nathan Ngoy
Lille
More Stats & News
