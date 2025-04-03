Nathan Zeze Injury: Late call against Nice

Zeze (ankle) has been training with the team all week and will be a late call for Friday's clash with Nice, coach Antoine Kombouare stated in the press conference.

Zeze missed a significant amount of time due to an ankle injury and could return to competition against Nice on Friday if he is cleared after the final assessment following the last training session ahead of the game. This return is positive for the team as it strengthens the backline for the final stretch of the season in their fight to avoid relegation from the top flight.