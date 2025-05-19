Nathaniel Brown News: Excellent efficiency

Brown scored three goals and added six assists in 26 appearances (22 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Brown was one of the most consistent attacking threats throughout the campaign in Frankfurt. The defender was efficient every time he was on the ball and produced at an extremely high level. Oddly manager Dino Toppmoller didn't seem to trust Brown throughout, which led to some rotation. If he's given a full-time role next season Brown could flirt with double-digit goal contributions.