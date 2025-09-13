Aguerd scored in second half stoppage time with a left-footed shot from outside the box to make it 4-0 and cap off an incredible debut for the center-back. He partnered solidly in defense with Benjamin Pavard as Lorient managed only one effort on target all night. The center-back also posed a threat on set pieces and stepped into midfield when Marseille recycled possession. Aguerd contributed one tackle, two interceptions, one clearance and an impressive seven aerial duels won during the clash. He looked at ease in the backline and will quickly become an undisputed starter for Marseille as he already showed leadership as a future potential captain, motivating his teammates to continue playing strong while Lorient were one man down.