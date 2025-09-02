Aguerd was born in Kenitra, Morocco, where he learned discipline and defensive elegance at the Mohammed VI Academy before becoming a key player at FUS Rabat. He moved to Dijon in 2018, then Rennes in 2020, where he established himself among the best defenders in Ligue 1 and gained European experience. In 2022 he joined West Ham, winning the Europa League in 2023, and spent the 2024\/25 season on loan at Real Sociedad, playing 36 games. He also played a central role in Morocco's historic 2022 World Cup run to the semifinals, and today he embodies a quiet but essential leadership that will serve him well under coach Roberto De Zerbi as he is set to become a regular starter in the backline in OM and a fans' favorite.