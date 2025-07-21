Neco Williams Injury: Traveling for preseason

Williams (ankle) is traveling to portugal for the club's preseason friendlies, according to his club.

Williams is seeing a good update this week as he works his way back from an ankle injury, with the defender now traveling to Portugal for the club's preseason activities. This likely leaves him very close to a return, probably training with his team and potentially featuring in a friendly soon. He did secure a starting spot at left-back last campaign with 28 starts in 35 appearances, a spot he will hope to continue in this season.