Neco Williams News: Returns in friendly

Williams (ankle) played the second half of Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Fulham in a pre-season friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Williams has been working his way back from an ankle injury that now appears to be behind him, as he was fit enough to play one half in Saturday's friendly against Fulham. This is good news for Nottingham, since Williams managed to secure a starting role at left-back last season and will hope to build his fitness during pre-season to reclaim that spot heading into 2025/26.