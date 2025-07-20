Neil El Aynaoui News: Moves to Roma

El Aynaoui has transferred to Roma on a permanent deal from Lens.

El Aynaoui heads to Serie A following a breakout season where he tallied eight goals, one assist, 19 shots (10 on target) and 65 crosses (23 accurate) in 24 appearances (17 starts), coming on strong at the end of the year. He'll rival Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone in the midfield and could also get minutes as a no.10.