Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Neil El Aynaoui headshot

Neil El Aynaoui News: Moves to Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

El Aynaoui has transferred to Roma on a permanent deal from Lens.

El Aynaoui heads to Serie A following a breakout season where he tallied eight goals, one assist, 19 shots (10 on target) and 65 crosses (23 accurate) in 24 appearances (17 starts), coming on strong at the end of the year. He'll rival Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone in the midfield and could also get minutes as a no.10.

Neil El Aynaoui
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now