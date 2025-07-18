Nelson Quinones Injury: Sill injured

Quinones (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Philadelphia, according to the MLS injury report.

Quinones is still battling the injury that has held him off the field all season, still to make his season debut. This is a tough development for the forward, as he was thought to be returning at the start of the summer, although that didn't come to fruition. He did start in 24 of his 33 appearances last season and held a regular role, so they will hope he can see the pitch again soon.