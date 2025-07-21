Nestory Irankunda News: Signs with Watford FC

Irankunda has signed with Watford FC, joining from FC Bayern on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Irankunda has signed a long-term contract with Watford, leaving Bayern after almost one year following his transfer from Adelaide United. Irankunda played for the amateur team of Bayern during the first half of the 2024/25 season, appearing in 15 games, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He then joined Zurich on loan during the second half of the season, contributing to four goals in 21 games.