Ngal'ayel Mukau Injury: Late call against Toulouse

Mukau sustained a significant hip knock during Saturday's clash against Lyon but the issue turned out to be minor. He was seen running individually Thursday morning and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Toulouse. If ruled out, Matias Fernandez-Pardo is expected to take on a larger role for that match.