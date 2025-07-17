Nick Hagglund News: Unused from bench

Hagglund (ribs) was unused off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Miami.

Hagglund made his way back to the team sheet Wednesday, returning from his seven-match absence due to a rib injury for a spot on the bench. However, he wouldn't see the field, going unused off the bench. He did start in all but one of his appearances before the injury, so he will hope to see that spot back soon.