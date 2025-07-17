Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund News: Unused from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Hagglund (ribs) was unused off the bench in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Miami.

Hagglund made his way back to the team sheet Wednesday, returning from his seven-match absence due to a rib injury for a spot on the bench. However, he wouldn't see the field, going unused off the bench. He did start in all but one of his appearances before the injury, so he will hope to see that spot back soon.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now