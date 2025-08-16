Pope logged an easy appearance in goal. The game's first half saw Aston Villa record zero shots on target, so all his action came later. Among the Villa team's three shots on goal, two were right at him, so he comfortably logged both saves. The other required Pope to make a dive, but he still saved an on-target shot by Donyell Malen. It was critical that Pope begin Newcastle's 2025-26 season right, especially considering its second game will see the defending Premier League champions (Liverpool) visit St. James' Park.