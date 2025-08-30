Woltemade is the Magpies' fifth first-team signing of the summer after agreeing to a long-term deal at St. James' Park. He came through Werder Bremen's youth system and debuted in the Bundesliga as their youngest ever player in 2020. After moving to Stuttgart last summer, he scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions and won the Golden Boot at the Under-21 European Championship. The striker already has two senior caps with Germany and is expected to quickly become a regular starter in the frontline under coach Eddie Howe.