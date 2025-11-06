Fullkrug is still dealing with his thigh injury, and despite making slight improvements to train with the group partially, the forward will miss yet another match. He will instead focus on recovery during the international break and return when they resume play against Bournemouth on Nov. 22. If no setbacks occur, he appears to be moving in the right direction to be fit by then, likely narrowly missing out Saturday and just not being risked. Callum Wilson will look to earn the start at forward again in Fullkurg's place.