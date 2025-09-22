O'Reilly suffered an apparent injury in Sunday's draw against the Gunners and was forced off late in the game. The left-back contributed decently before that with two tackles, one interception, and six clearances. O'Reilly will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of the issue, and if he has to miss some time to recover, his absence will be a blow for Manchester City since he started the last three games and Rayan Ait-Nouri (knee) is still sidelined for one month. Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol will be the potential options at left-back to replace him if he has to spend some time on the sidelines.