O'Reilly seems to be dealing with an undisclosed injury as he has been withdrawn from the England U21 squad and will therefore not participate in this month's opening 2027 UEFA Under-21 EURO qualifier. The defensive midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days by the medical staff to determine the extent of his injury and if he could be back available for the derby against Manchester United on Sept. 14 after the international break. That said, if he is not deemed fit enough for the game, his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has featured two times off the bench in the three Premier League games this season.