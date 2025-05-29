Nico Williams News: Double-digit goal contributions

Wiliams recorded five goals and five assists across 29 appearances (22 starts) during the 2024/25 Liga season. He also notched five goals and two assists in 13 appearances (12 starts) in the UEFA Europa League.

Williams was unable to build on the breakout season he enjoyed in 2023/24, when he recorded five goals and 11 assists across 29 starts and 31 appearances, though his starts were significantly fewer in 2024/25. Williams has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona, and clubs in the Premier League are keeping close tabs on him as well. However, Athletic Club aren't expected to let him leave since they'll be playing in the UEFA Champions League in 2025/26, and Williams figures to be a key player for the club once again, especially if he manages to stay healthy.