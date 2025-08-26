Williams was a constant outlet on the left, forcing a good save from Augusto Batalla around the hour and sending another effort over soon after. He drew two fouls, drove at Andrei Ratiu repeatedly and helped tilt the second half toward Athletic while contributing three shots and two chances created. Williams could not be decisive in this game compared to his two decisive actions in the opener against Sevilla but kept a good intensity and impact, suggesting the winger is in good shape in this first stretch of the season.