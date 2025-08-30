Benedetti failed to make a decisive impact as his side went scoreless for the first time since Aug. 5. The winger continued to take all of the team's set pieces even with Yoel Barcenas also on the pitch, remaining the most consistent playmaker on the squad. With three scoring chances created in five of his seven Apertura starts, Benedetti can be highly reliable in most fixtures, but his three direct contributions in seven games are below the five he had in as many matches at the beginning of the previous tournament.