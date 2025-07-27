Nicolas Benedetti News: Unproductive in defeat

Benedetti recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Benedetti had a disappointing performance while the visitors struggled against a strong Tuzos back line. Furthermore, the attacker gave up set pieces to Alberto Herrera, although it's still unclear if that will be the case in other games. It has been difficult for Benedetti to stand out with his team focusing on defense at the start of the tournament, preventing him from exploiting his unique offensive talent.