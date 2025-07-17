Nicolas Castro News: Delivers assist in victory

Castro assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Santos.

Castro set up Helinho with an excellent through ball during the 43rd minute against the Laguneros. Other than that, the offseason signing had a couple of shots denied by the goalkeeper, and his 73 accurate passes were the second-highest total in the game. With coach Antonio Mohamed saying Castro is an intermediate option between Marcel Alejandro Ruiz and Jesus Ricardo Angulo, the Argentine should continue to challenge those two players in a tough contention for creative midfield roles.