Castro struck in the 31st minute to put Toluca ahead 2-1 and added another in the second half to bring the night's goals to five. The playmaker finished with two goals from midfield runs into the box and contributed a season-high five shots and three tackles, all won. Castro also linked play with short passes and ball recoveries in the middle third. The attacking midfielder has now registered seven goal contributions in 10 appearances this season, with the two goals being his first of the campaign.