Nicolas Fonseca News: Quiet outing in win

Fonseca had two crosses (zero accurate) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Guadalajara.

Fonseca failed to impress as he stopped the opposition through fouls and lost most of his personal duels during the second Apertura week. He still played the full 90 minutes after coming off the bench in the opening match. While his fantasy value is limited due to his primarily defensive work, the midfielder will have a chance to improve if he's chosen over Jose David Ramirez for the rest of the year.