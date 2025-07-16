Menu
Nicolas Pepe News: Extends with Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Pepe has signed an extension with Villarreal, according to his club.

Pepe is going to remain with Villarreal for a few more seasons after signing with the club last summer as a free agent, with the attacker extending until June 2028. He saw a decent spell last season, notching 15 starts in 28 appearances while registering three goals and six assists. That said, he will look to see a similar role or improve on his minutes, possibly breaking the 10-goal contribution mark after being so close this season.

