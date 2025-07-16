Nicolas Pepe News: Extends with Villarreal

Pepe has signed an extension with Villarreal, according to his club.

Pepe is going to remain with Villarreal for a few more seasons after signing with the club last summer as a free agent, with the attacker extending until June 2028. He saw a decent spell last season, notching 15 starts in 28 appearances while registering three goals and six assists. That said, he will look to see a similar role or improve on his minutes, possibly breaking the 10-goal contribution mark after being so close this season.