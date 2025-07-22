Nicolas Valentini News: Returns to Verona

Valentini has transferred to Verona on loan with an option to buy from Fiorentina.

Valentini heads back to Verona with a slightly different formula following a six-month spell, during which he was a day-one starter and tallied 35 tackles, 15 interceptions, 91 clearances and seven blocks in 14 games, contributing to three clean sheets. Verona have already lost two of their top defenders from last season, Diego Coppola and Pawel Dawidowicz.