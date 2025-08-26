Barella delivered a standout performance in Inter's Serie A season opener Monday, contributing an assist through a well executed corner, in the 5-0 demolition of Torino. In other playmaking he also placed three crosses, two being accurate. During the 2024-25 Serie A season he made 13 appearances for II Toro, starting 12 matches and scoring four goals. His performances included 19 shots, with 10 on target. Barella's role in Inter's midfield offers potential for both goal-scoring and assist opportunities. His ability to deliver key passes and contribute to offense will make him a kernel component of the team this season.