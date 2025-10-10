Rovella underwent further tests and consultations in recent days, but stuck by his decision not to go under the knife. He'll have to rest and rehab for a month to try to heal from his chronic groin pain syndrome. While he'll be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, he could miss the entire next cycle of matches. Danilo Cataldi will continue to be the main beneficiary of the situation. Reda Belahyane and Toma Basic will also enjoy an uptick in minutes since Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (thigh) will be unavailable for a while.