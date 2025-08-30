Savona is on the move after his first season as a member of the senior squad at Juventus, where he had a strong start but lost minutes in the final few months. He recorded 42 crosses (11 accurate), 37 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 38 clearances in 35 appearances (24 starts), contributing to four clean sheets, playing chiefly as a right-back. He hasn't played since the FIFA Club World Cup due to an ankle injury, but he reportedly returned to full training earlier this week and passed the medicals, so he should be ready to go after the break.